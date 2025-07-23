Veris Residential Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veris Residential reported its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting a net income increase per diluted share to $0.12 from $0.03 in the previous year. The company has completed or contracted $448 million in non-strategic asset sales, aiming to reduce its Net Debt-to-EBITDA to below 9.0x by the end of 2026. Operationally, Veris achieved a 4.7% year-over-year same-store blended net rental growth rate for the quarter and raised its 2025 guidance due to significant progress in its corporate plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRE) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veris Residential stock, see the VRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRE is a Neutral.

Veris Residential’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and negative cash flows despite a strong equity base. Technical indicators point to bearish momentum, and valuation is strained due to a negative P/E ratio. Earnings call insights are positive, highlighting strong operational performance and strategic initiatives, while recent corporate events improve financial flexibility.

More about Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast region.

Average Trading Volume: 506,783

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

