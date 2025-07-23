Veris Residential Appoints Christopher Papa to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veris Residential ( (VRE) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Veris Residential, Inc. announced the resignation of Ronald Dickerman from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Christopher Papa as his replacement. Mr. Papa, with over 30 years of experience in real estate finance, will also join the Audit Committee, bringing significant expertise in multifamily real estate, audit, and M&A. This transition reflects Veris Residential’s strategic direction and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRE) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veris Residential stock, see the VRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRE is a Neutral.

Veris Residential’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and negative cash flows despite a strong equity base. Technical indicators point to bearish momentum, and valuation is strained due to a negative P/E ratio. Earnings call insights are positive, highlighting strong operational performance and strategic initiatives, while recent corporate events improve financial flexibility.

More about Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. The company utilizes a technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform to provide contemporary living experiences aligned with residents’ preferences while positively impacting the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 506,783

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

