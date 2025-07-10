Veris Residential Amends $500M Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veris Residential ( (VRE) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 9, 2025, Veris Residential, L.P. amended its $500 million credit facility, originally established in April 2024, to support its 2025 corporate plan of selling non-strategic assets and reducing leverage. This amendment, which includes a $300 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan, reduces borrowing costs and the number of secured properties required, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and positioning it to lower its Net Debt to EBITDA by the end of 2026. Concurrently, Veris Residential completed the $85 million sale of Signature Place, using the proceeds to reduce its term loan by $80 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRE) stock is a Buy with a $19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veris Residential stock, see the VRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRE is a Neutral.

Veris Residential’s overall stock score is impacted primarily by its financial struggles and bearish technical indicators. The company’s strategic asset sales and operational improvements provide some optimism, but economic risks and profitability issues weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on VRE stock, click here.

More about Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. The company leverages a technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform to deliver a contemporary living experience aligned with residents’ preferences, while positively impacting the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 530,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

See more insights into VRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue