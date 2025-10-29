Verano Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Verano Holdings ( (TSE:VRNO) ).

Verano Holdings reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a revenue of $203 million, a gross profit of $95 million, and a net loss of $44 million. The company faced challenges such as price compression and increased competition, impacting its revenue and profitability. Despite these challenges, Verano continues to invest in infrastructure and expand its retail footprint, including opening new dispensaries and securing a $75 million revolving credit facility to support strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VRNO) stock is a Buy with a C$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verano Holdings stock, see the TSE:VRNO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VRNO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VRNO is a Neutral.

Verano Holdings’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability issues. The technical analysis indicates potential risks due to volatility and overbought conditions. While there are some positive developments in retail growth and cost management, these are overshadowed by ongoing market pressures and financial instability.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VRNO stock, click here.

More about Verano Holdings

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading multi-state cannabis company that operates in the cannabis industry. The company focuses on providing cannabis products and services across various states, with a significant retail presence and a commitment to innovation and infrastructure development.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.17B

See more data about VRNO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue