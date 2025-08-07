VEON Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Digital Revenue Surge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

VEON ( (VEON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, VEON Ltd. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a 5.9% increase in USD revenues and a 13.2% rise in USD EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company achieved significant growth in direct digital revenues, which surged by 56.6% year-over-year, reflecting its strategic focus on digital transformation. VEON’s acquisition of Uklon in April 2025 contributed to this growth, adding $21.7 million to direct digital revenues. The company also completed its share buyback program on August 1, 2025, repurchasing 2.14 million ADSs. VEON has revised its 2025 outlook, expecting local currency revenue growth of 13% to 15% and EBITDA growth of 14% to 16%.

Spark’s Take on VEON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VEON is a Outperform.

VEON’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call outcomes and technical indicators pointing to upward momentum. While financial performance shows a positive trajectory, high leverage and regional challenges require attention. Attractive valuation further supports the score.

More about VEON

VEON Ltd. is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services. The company focuses on delivering digital services across frontier markets, leveraging its telecom infrastructure to offer innovative and locally relevant digital solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 263,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.4B

