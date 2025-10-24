Venus Medtech Completes Patient Enrollment for Cardiovalve Study in Europe

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H ( (HK:2500) ) has shared an update.

Venus Medtech has successfully completed full patient enrollment for its Cardiovalve TTVR confirmatory clinical study in Europe, marking a significant step towards obtaining CE Mark approval under the EU Medical Device Regulation. This milestone is crucial for the commercialization of Cardiovalve, an innovative system designed to treat tricuspid regurgitation, and demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing global clinical registration and development of its product portfolio to benefit more patients worldwide.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2500) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. is a company based in China that specializes in the development of innovative medical devices, particularly focusing on transcatheter valve replacement systems for treating heart valve diseases such as mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The company is known for its Cardiovalve system, which offers a transfemoral approach to improve treatment safety and is designed to accommodate a wide range of patients.

Average Trading Volume: 5,445,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.17B

For detailed information about 2500 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

