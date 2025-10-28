Ventia Services Group Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ventia Services Group Limited ( (AU:VNT) ) has shared an announcement.

Ventia Services Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of the latest notification, the company has repurchased a total of 23,554,440 ordinary fully paid securities, with 148,418 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Ventia’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VNT) stock is a Hold with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ventia Services Group Limited stock, see the AU:VNT Stock Forecast page.

More about Ventia Services Group Limited

Ventia Services Group Limited operates in the services industry, focusing on providing essential infrastructure services across various sectors. The company is known for its comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, operations, and management of critical infrastructure, catering to both public and private sector clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,117,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.5B

For detailed information about VNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue