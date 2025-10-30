Ventia Services Group Updates on Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ventia Services Group Limited ( (AU:VNT) ) has shared an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 23,713,733 securities, with an additional 349,971 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Ventia’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VNT) stock is a Hold with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ventia Services Group Limited stock, see the AU:VNT Stock Forecast page.

More about Ventia Services Group Limited

Ventia Services Group Limited operates in the services industry, focusing on providing infrastructure services across various sectors. Its primary offerings include maintenance, operations, and management services for critical infrastructure, catering to both public and private sector clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,131,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.53B

Find detailed analytics on VNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue