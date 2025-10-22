Vend Marketplaces ASA Approves Strategic Financial Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Schibsted ASA ( (GB:0MHM) ) just unveiled an update.

Vend Marketplaces ASA, a company involved in the marketplace industry, held an Extraordinary General Meeting where all proposals were approved, including the unification of its A-shares and B-shares into a single share class and an amendment to increase share capital for compensating A-shareholders. The meeting also approved a share capital reduction following a share buyback program, indicating strategic financial restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0MHM) stock is a Buy with a NOK449.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Schibsted ASA stock, see the GB:0MHM Stock Forecast page.

More about Schibsted ASA

Average Trading Volume: 96,947

Current Market Cap: NOK73.27B

See more data about 0MHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue