Velocity Financial Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Velocity Financial ( (VEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Velocity Financial has posted its third quarter 2025 earnings presentation on its Investor Relations website. The presentation is available for reference but is not filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act, indicating it is for informational purposes only and not subject to certain legal liabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (VEL) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Velocity Financial stock, see the VEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VEL is a Neutral.

Velocity Financial exhibits robust financial performance, with strong loan origination growth and improved profitability. Despite some technical weakness and challenges in revenue reporting, the company’s positive earnings call and attractive valuation indicate potential for future growth. Continued focus on revenue sustainability and debt management will be important factors for long-term success.

To see Spark’s full report on VEL stock, click here.

More about Velocity Financial

Average Trading Volume: 92,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $723M

Find detailed analytics on VEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue