Velo3D Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Progress

Velo3d, Inc. ( (VELO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Velo3d, Inc. presented to its investors.

Velo3D, Inc. is a company specializing in advanced metal additive manufacturing technology, primarily serving the aerospace and defense sectors with its innovative 3D printing solutions.

In its latest earnings report, Velo3D announced a revenue of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, alongside a backlog of $21.1 million. The company reaffirmed its revenue expectations for the year and its goal to achieve EBITDA positivity by the first half of 2026.

Key financial highlights include a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous year, driven by an uptick in 3D printer and parts sales. The company also reported a reduced net loss of $11.8 million, down from $23.1 million in the same quarter last year. Velo3D’s strategic initiatives included a successful uplisting to Nasdaq and a public offering that raised approximately $17.5 million. The company also expanded its partnerships and signed agreements to enhance its product offerings and support defense applications.

Despite a lower gross margin compared to the previous year due to a one-off license revenue in 2024, Velo3D showed sequential improvement from the previous quarter. The company is optimistic about further margin improvements as it scales its Rapid Production Services business and continues to streamline operations.

Looking ahead, Velo3D remains focused on achieving its financial targets and expanding its market presence. The management is confident in its strategic direction and expects continued growth and profitability improvements as it leverages its technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

