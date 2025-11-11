Prediction: ‘Nvidia Stock Is Headed to $350,’ Says Top Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prediction: ‘Nvidia Stock Is Headed to $350,’ Says Top Analyst

Prediction: ‘Nvidia Stock Is Headed to $350,’ Says Top Analyst

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AI have turned out to be a match made in chip heaven. After all, the insatiable appetite for the Jensen Huang-led company’s offerings has made Nvidia the world’s most valuable firm. Yet, there have been murmurings on the Street that all the AI hype has driven the market into bubble territory.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

However, for Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah, the AI party is not only alive and well, but is about to kick up a gear, at least where Nvidia is concerned.

“Our work suggests we are entering the next ‘Golden Wave’ of Gen AI adoption and Nvidia is at the front-end of another material leg of stronger-than-anticipated demand,” said Baruah, who ranks among the top 5% of Street stock analysts.

Accordingly, Baruah assigns NVDA a Buy rating and raises his price target from $250 to a Street-high $350. Should the target be met, investors will be pocketing returns of ~75% a year from now. (To watch Baruah’s track record, click here)

“While we understand we’re suggesting 75% appreciation the next 4-5 Q’s… this is simply the result of our work,” the 5-star analyst went on to say.

Baruah’s confidence is based on an analysis that indicates Nvidia is entering a major GPU ramp that should nearly double its unit shipments over the next 12 to 15 months, driven by stronger ASPs and networking attach rates.

Nvidia is set to ramp GPU shipments from 1.1 million units per quarter, increasing by roughly 200 thousand units sequentially over the next five quarters, reaching about 2.1 million units per quarter by the January quarter (2027). This implies total GPU shipments of around 7.4 million units for calendar 2026 (fiscal 2027), compared with 4.7 million units for calendar 2025 (fiscal 2026). Nvidia is targeting GPU shipments of between 8 million and 10 million units for calendar 2027 (fiscal 2028).

The analyst sees “material upside” vs. Street estimates and sees Nvidia approaching $3.00 per quarter in earnings (Baruah is currently at $2.88 for the January quarter). Annualized, that equates to about $12.00 per share, and by applying Nvidia’s historical through-cycle P/E of 30x, Baruah thinks investors will support that take. The analyst also believes the company will still be going through its Blackwell cycle ramp a year from now, which investors are likely to reward. As the outlook for calendar 2027 becomes clearer, Baruah thinks the market will recognize that $400 is a realistic price target ($14.00 EPS at 30x P/E).

“Oh… and all of this is before software really kicks in,” the analyst added.

So, that’s a bull’s take and by no means the only one on offer right now. In fact, barring 1 Hold and Sell, each, all 36 other recent analyst reviews on NVDA are also positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Going by the $237.21 average target, in a year, the shares will be changing hands for a 19% premium. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement