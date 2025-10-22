VEF AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Strategic Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from VEF AB ( (SE:VEFAB) ) is now available.

VEF AB reported an 8% increase in its net asset value (NAV) for the third quarter of 2025, reaching USD 405.7 million, driven by strong portfolio performance and favorable market conditions. Key contributors included Konfío and Creditas, with the latter planning a new equity fundraise of at least USD 100 million, which could further strengthen its capital position. The company’s cash position improved to USD 17.6 million by the end of the first nine months of 2025, and Creditas successfully raised USD 50 million through a bond issue post-period.

VEF AB is an emerging market fintech investor focusing on some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. The company invests in fintech companies that are part of strong secular growth trends, aiming to capitalize on the rapid expansion of financial technology services.

