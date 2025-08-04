VEF AB Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from VEF AB ( (SE:VEFAB) ) is now available.

VEF AB has repurchased 600,000 ordinary shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, as part of a buyback program approved by the Annual General Meeting. This initiative, executed through Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB, aims to repurchase up to 10% of VEF’s outstanding shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market positioning.

More about VEF AB

VEF AB is an investment company listed in Sweden, focusing on growth stage private fintech companies. They take minority stakes and are active investors with board representation, investing in emerging markets across financial services such as payments, credit, mobile money, and wealth advisors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,029,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2B

For an in-depth examination of VEFAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue