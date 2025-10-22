VEEM Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Facility Tours

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Veem Ltd ( (AU:VEE) ) is now available.

VEEM Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2025, at its gyrostabilizer facility in Canning Vale, Western Australia. Shareholders are invited to attend a tour of the company’s manufacturing facilities before the meeting, with an additional tour of the gyrostabilizer facility offered afterward. This event provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s operations and management, potentially enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VEE) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

VEEM Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of gyrostabilizers. The company is based in Canning Vale, Western Australia, and focuses on providing advanced stabilization solutions for various applications.

Average Trading Volume: 352,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$199.3M



