Veeko International Signs New Tenancy Agreement for ‘Colourmix’ Retail Space

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Veeko International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1173) ) is now available.

Veeko International Holdings Limited has entered into a tenancy agreement for a retail space in Hong Kong, which will be used for selling cosmetics and skincare products under the ‘Colourmix’ brand. This transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial statements by recognizing the lease as a right-of-use asset.

More about Veeko International Holdings Limited

Veeko International Holdings Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of cosmetics, skincare products, and related accessories under the brand name ‘Colourmix’.

Average Trading Volume: 980,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$62.95M

For a thorough assessment of 1173 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue