Veeko International Renews Key Retail License Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veeko International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1173) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Veeko International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Colourmix Cosmetics, has renewed a license agreement with MTR Corporation Limited for the use of retail premises at Sha Tin Station. This agreement, effective from October 2025 to September 2028, allows Colourmix to continue its operations under the trade name ‘Colourmix Deluxe’. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial statements as a right-of-use asset.

More about Veeko International Holdings Limited

Veeko International Holdings Limited operates in the cosmetics industry, primarily focusing on retail and display of skincare, healthcare, and cosmetics products through its subsidiary, Colourmix Cosmetics.

Average Trading Volume: 1,827,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$95.68M

For detailed information about 1173 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue