Veedol Corporation Announces 102nd AGM and Dividend Details

Veedol Corp. Ltd ( (IN:VEEDOL) ) has shared an update.

Veedol Corporation Limited announced the circulation of a notice for its 102nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 25, 2025, which will be conducted via video conferencing. The company has also declared a final dividend of Rs. 22 per ordinary share, subject to approval at the AGM. Shareholders are provided with remote e-voting facilities, and the company has appointed a scrutinizer to ensure transparent voting. This announcement highlights Veedol’s commitment to maintaining shareholder engagement and transparency in its operations.

More about Veedol Corp. Ltd

Veedol Corporation Limited, formerly known as Tide Water Oil Company (India) Ltd., operates in the oil industry, focusing on the production and distribution of lubricants and related products. The company is headquartered in Kolkata, India, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 2,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 28.89B INR

