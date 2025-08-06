VCREDIT Holdings Projects Over 65% Profit Increase for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from VCREDIT Holdings Limited ( (HK:2003) ).

VCREDIT Holdings Limited has announced a significant increase in its expected consolidated net profit for the first half of 2025, projecting at least RMB200 million, a rise of over 65% from the same period in 2024. This growth is mainly attributed to an increase in loan volume, indicating a strong operational performance and potentially enhancing the company’s position in the consumer finance market.

More about VCREDIT Holdings Limited

VCREDIT Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing consumer finance solutions. The company offers a range of loan products, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 77,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.63B

