Varvee Global Ltd. Appoints New Secretarial Auditor to Enhance Compliance

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. ( (IN:AARVEEDEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Varvee Global Ltd. has announced the appointment of M/s. Shah & Shah Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term starting from the financial year 2025-26. This strategic move, approved at the company’s 36th Annual General Meeting, aims to enhance corporate compliance and governance, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the textile industry.

More about Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd., now known as Varvee Global Ltd., operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and export of denim fabrics. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 7,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 4.34B INR

