Vantea SMART S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Vantea Smart S.p.A. ( (IT:VNT) ) has issued an announcement.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. announced the purchase of 5,013 of its own shares as part of a previously approved buyback program. This move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could potentially impact its market positioning by demonstrating confidence in its operations and future prospects.

More about Vantea Smart S.p.A.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. is an Information Technology company specializing in Cybersecurity, listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It focuses on developing and managing new infrastructure architectures and providing comprehensive Cybersecurity services and products. The company is known for its proprietary Risk Management and Fraud Intelligence software platforms, serving critical infrastructure clients across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 14,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €15.03M

Learn more about VNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue