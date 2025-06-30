Vantea Smart Approves 2024 Financials and Announces Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vantea Smart S.p.A. ( (IT:VNT) ) just unveiled an update.

Vantea Smart S.p.A.’s shareholders’ meeting approved the 2024 financial statements and agreed to distribute a dividend of €0.025 per share. The company reported a slight decrease in production value and revenues compared to 2023, but showed an increase in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT. The meeting also authorized the purchase and disposal of treasury shares and appointed new members to the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, indicating strategic moves to strengthen its financial and governance structures.

Vantea Smart S.p.A. is an Information Technology company and an innovative SME, listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It is a national leader in cybersecurity, focusing on providing advanced IT solutions.

