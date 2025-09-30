Vanquis Banking Group Updates Share Capital Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vanquis Banking Group ( (GB:VANQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Vanquis Banking Group PLC announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital comprises 256,484,784 ordinary shares with voting rights. This update is in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, and shareholders can use this figure to assess their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:VANQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VANQ is a Neutral.

Vanquis Banking Group’s stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with profitability challenges but improved cash flow. Technical indicators suggest positive momentum, albeit with caution due to overbought signals. Valuation concerns are tempered by a high dividend yield. Recent insider buying by the CFO adds a positive sentiment, indicating potential confidence in future performance.

More about Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group is a financial services company operating in the banking industry. It primarily offers financial products and services, focusing on providing credit solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 721,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £306.4M

