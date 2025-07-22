Vanguard Mining Prepares for Core Review at Yuty Prometeo Project Amid Rising Uranium Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Recharge Resources Ltd ( (TSE:UUU) ) has issued an update.

Vanguard Mining Corp. is preparing for a site visit and core review at its Yuty Prometeo Uranium Project in Paraguay’s Paraná Basin, a region known for its uranium deposits. The project spans approximately 90,000 hectares and is adjacent to Uranium Energy Corp.’s Yuty Deposit. The visit aims to advance towards a maiden NI 43-101 Technical Report, crucial for validating historical data and demonstrating the project’s geological potential. With rising uranium prices and global demand for clean energy, this initiative positions Vanguard to capitalize on the momentum in the uranium sector.

TSE:UUU is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with no revenue and high losses. Technical analysis shows positive momentum, but valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation. The positive corporate events suggest strategic growth prospects, yet the financial instability and lack of earnings dampen the overall outlook.

More about Recharge Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 82,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.64M

