Vanda Pharmaceuticals Advances with Promising Social Anxiety Disorder Treatment Study

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ((VNDA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Vanda Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled A Phase III, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of VQW-765 for the On-Demand Treatment of Acute Anxiety in Patients With Social Anxiety Disorder. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of VQW-765 in treating social anxiety disorder, a condition affecting many individuals worldwide.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests VQW-765, an experimental oral drug, against a placebo. VQW-765 is designed to provide on-demand relief from acute anxiety symptoms in patients with social anxiety disorder.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 24, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 27, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s initiation and the most recent information available, indicating the study’s current recruiting status.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance. Positive results may boost investor confidence and market value, especially in a competitive pharmaceutical landscape focused on mental health treatments. Investors should watch for updates as the study progresses.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

