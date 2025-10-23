ValueMax Launches New Digital Securities on ADDX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ValueMax Group Ltd. ( (SG:T6I) ) is now available.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has launched its tenth series of 6-month digital securities commercial paper on the ADDX Exchange, priced at 3.55% per annum. The issuance aims to raise between S$5 million and S$25 million, targeting accredited and institutional investors, which could enhance the company’s market presence and financial flexibility.

More about ValueMax Group Ltd.

ValueMax Group Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing digital securities and commercial paper offerings. The company targets accredited and institutional investors, leveraging digital platforms like the ADDX Exchange to facilitate its financial products.

Average Trading Volume: 473,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$935M

