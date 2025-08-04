Valsoia S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Valsoia SpA ( (IT:VLS) ) has issued an announcement.
Valsoia S.p.A. announced the purchase of 997 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.0092% of its share capital, at an average price of 11.2502 euros per share. This transaction is part of a share buyback program authorized by the shareholders, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting its market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on (IT:VLS) stock is a Buy with a EUR14.30 price target.
More about Valsoia SpA
Valsoia S.p.A., founded in 1990, is a leading company in the Italian healthy food market, known for pioneering alternative plant-based products. It has expanded its portfolio to include traditional food brands and is recognized for its ‘Bontà e Salute’ brand, which emphasizes innovation and health. Valsoia has been listed on the Euronext Milan market since 2006.
YTD Price Performance: 12.39%
Average Trading Volume: 8,702
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: €120.7M
