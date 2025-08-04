Valsoia S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Valsoia SpA ( (IT:VLS) ) has issued an announcement.

Valsoia S.p.A. announced the purchase of 997 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.0092% of its share capital, at an average price of 11.2502 euros per share. This transaction is part of a share buyback program authorized by the shareholders, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:VLS) stock is a Buy with a EUR14.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valsoia SpA stock, see the IT:VLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Valsoia SpA

Valsoia S.p.A., founded in 1990, is a leading company in the Italian healthy food market, known for pioneering alternative plant-based products. It has expanded its portfolio to include traditional food brands and is recognized for its ‘Bontà e Salute’ brand, which emphasizes innovation and health. Valsoia has been listed on the Euronext Milan market since 2006.

YTD Price Performance: 12.39%

Average Trading Volume: 8,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €120.7M

For an in-depth examination of VLS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue