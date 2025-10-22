Valmont Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Valmont Industries ( (VMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Valmont Industries presented to its investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc. is a global leader in providing products and solutions that support vital infrastructure and enhance agricultural productivity. The company operates primarily in the infrastructure and agriculture sectors, focusing on innovation and performance enhancement.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Valmont Industries announced a 2.5% increase in net sales to $1.05 billion and a significant 21.2% rise in diluted earnings per share to $4.98. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook, reflecting strong execution and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a 12.5% increase in operating income to $141.5 million and a 19.2% rise in net earnings attributable to Valmont. The Infrastructure segment showed robust growth, particularly in the Utility and Telecommunications markets, while the Agriculture segment faced challenges with a 9.0% decrease in sales. Valmont also reported a 20.4% increase in backlog, driven by strong Utility market demand.

Looking ahead, Valmont Industries is optimistic about its growth prospects, with an updated full-year 2025 earnings outlook. The company plans to continue focusing on strategic growth initiatives and innovation to drive long-term value creation.

