Valley National’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Valley National ((VLY)) has held its Q3 earnings call.

Valley National Bancorp’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by strong net income growth and core deposit expansion. Despite these positive indicators, the company faces challenges such as increased nonaccrual loans and competitive pressures in the deposit and loan markets, alongside subdued loan growth.

Record Net Income

Valley National Bancorp reported a record net income of approximately $163 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, up from $133 million or $0.22 in the previous quarter. This achievement marks the highest level of quarterly profitability since the end of 2022, showcasing the company’s strong financial performance.

Strong Core Deposit Growth

The company added nearly 110,000 new deposit accounts over the past year, resulting in a nearly 10% growth in core deposits. This growth contributed to a 56 basis point reduction in the average cost of deposits since the third quarter of 2024, highlighting Valley’s effective deposit strategy.

Noninterest Income Growth

Valley National has seen its noninterest income grow at an impressive annual rate of 15% since 2017, significantly outpacing its peers. This growth excludes volatile net gains on loans sold, underscoring the company’s strong performance in generating stable income streams.

Net Interest Income and Margin Expansion

Net interest income grew for the second consecutive quarter by 3%, with the net interest margin improving for the sixth consecutive quarter. The company aims to achieve a net interest margin target above 3.1% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting its focus on enhancing profitability.

Resilience in Credit Performance

Valley demonstrated resilience in credit performance with a notable reduction in net charge-offs and provisions during the third quarter. The company expects to maintain these levels in the fourth quarter, indicating strong credit management practices.

Increase in Nonaccrual Loans

The earnings call highlighted an increase in nonaccrual loans, primarily due to the migration of a $35 million construction loan to nonaccrual status and updated appraisals. This development has impacted the overall nonaccrual loan figures, presenting a challenge for the company.

Competitive Deposit and Loan Markets

Valley National continues to navigate a competitive environment for new deposit relationships, facing pressures on deposit pricing and spreads in the loan market. This competitive landscape poses challenges in maintaining favorable financial metrics.

Subdued Loan Growth

The company experienced subdued loan growth, with gross loans decreasing modestly on a spot basis due to targeted runoff in transactional CRE and the C&I commodity subsegment. The quarter saw only a modest increase in average loans of 0.5%, reflecting cautious loan growth strategies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Valley National Bancorp expects to maintain its strong financial performance, with a focus on achieving a net interest margin target above 3.1% for Q4 2025. The company plans to continue its strategic management of the CRE portfolio and investments in treasury management and tax credit advisory, which contributed significantly to revenue growth.

In summary, Valley National Bancorp’s earnings call reflects a positive sentiment with strong net income and core deposit growth. However, challenges such as increased nonaccrual loans and competitive market pressures remain. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests continued focus on financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

