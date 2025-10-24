Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Valley National ( (VLY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Valley National presented to its investors.

Valley National Bancorp, a regional bank holding company, operates Valley National Bank, providing a wide range of financial services across several states in the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, and Florida. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Valley National Bancorp announced a significant increase in net income, reaching $163.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $133.2 million in the previous quarter. The company highlighted improvements in profitability and strategic positioning, driven by new leadership and a robust suite of financial products. Key financial metrics showed a rise in net interest income to $447.5 million and an increase in the net interest margin to 3.05%. Deposit balances grew by $450.5 million, while the loan portfolio experienced a slight decrease, primarily in commercial real estate and industrial loans. Credit quality showed improvement with a reduction in net loan charge-offs and accruing past due loans. Looking ahead, Valley National Bancorp remains optimistic about leveraging its unique market position to capitalize on future opportunities, supported by a strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives.

