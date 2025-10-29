Valero Energy Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Valero Energy ( (VLO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Valero Energy Corporation announced the appointment of Homer Bhullar as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Bhullar, who has been with Valero since 2014 and served in various leadership roles, will succeed Jason Fraser, who is set to retire at the end of 2025 after over 25 years with the company. This transition is part of Valero’s succession planning and is expected to support the company’s strategic objectives and financial strength.

The most recent analyst rating on (VLO) stock is a Buy with a $190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valero Energy stock, see the VLO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VLO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VLO is a Outperform.

Valero Energy’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, supported by a favorable earnings call. The company’s high leverage and valuation concerns are offset by robust operational efficiency and strategic shareholder returns. Investors should monitor leverage and the Renewable Diesel segment’s challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on VLO stock, click here.

More about Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and is involved in the production of low-carbon fuels through its joint venture in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. Additionally, Valero owns 12 ethanol plants in the U.S. Mid-Continent region.

Average Trading Volume: 2,636,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.65B

Learn more about VLO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue