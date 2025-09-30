Vale S.A. Enhances Onça Puma Operations with New Furnace Launch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vale SA ( (VALE) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Vale S.A. and its subsidiary Vale Base Metals Ltd. announced the successful start-up of the second furnace at the Onça Puma site, increasing the site’s production capacity by 15 ktpy to a total of 40 ktpy. The project was completed on schedule and under budget, demonstrating the company’s commitment to competitive and sustainable operations, which is expected to enhance long-term value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALE) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on VALE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALE is a Outperform.

Vale SA’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and attractive valuation, supported by solid operational performance. However, challenges in revenue growth, free cash flow, and external market pressures slightly temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on VALE stock, click here.

More about Vale SA

Vale S.A. is a leading company in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and production of metals. The company is known for its operations in Brazil and Canada, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and competitive practices in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,991,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $45.94B



