Vale S.A. Achieves Record Iron Ore Production in Q3 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, Vale S.A. reported strong operational performance across its key mineral sectors. Iron ore production reached its highest level since 2018, with a total of 94.4 million metric tons, supported by record outputs at the S11D site. Copper production increased by 6% year-over-year, driven by consistent output from Salobo and higher concentrate volumes from Voisey’s Bay and Sudbury. Nickel production remained stable, with significant increases in ore mined at Sudbury and the successful start-up of Onça Puma’s second furnace, which is expected to boost future production. The company’s strategic focus on optimizing its product portfolio has resulted in improved price realization for iron ore fines, despite a decrease in pellet output due to market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALE) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vale SA stock, see the VALE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALE is a Outperform.

Vale’s strong valuation and positive technical indicators are the most significant factors contributing to its score. The company’s earnings call provided optimistic guidance despite some market challenges. Financial performance shows solid profitability but highlights areas for improvement in revenue growth and cash flow efficiency.

Vale S.A. is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production of iron ore, copper, and nickel. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is known for its extensive operations in the mining sector, with a significant market presence in the production and sale of these minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 33,075,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.24B

