Valaris Boosts Contract Backlog with New Deals

Valaris ( (VAL) ) has provided an announcement.

Valaris Limited announced a significant increase in its contract backlog, rising from approximately $4.2 billion to $4.7 billion since April 30, 2025. This growth is attributed to new contracts and extensions, including a 940-day extension for the drillship VALARIS DS-16 and a new 914-day contract for VALARIS DS-18 with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Additionally, Valaris secured a five-well contract offshore West Africa for VALARIS DS-15 and several jackup contract extensions in Qatar and the UK North Sea. The company also plans to sell jackup VALARIS 247 for approximately $108 million, expected to close in the second half of 2025. These developments are poised to enhance Valaris’s operational capacity and market positioning in the offshore drilling sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (VAL) stock is a Sell with a $40.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on VAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VAL is a Outperform.

Valaris demonstrates a strong recovery with a solid financial performance, supported by technical analysis indicating a positive trend. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its contract backlog and operational excellence, despite economic uncertainties, contributes to a positive outlook. Valuation metrics suggest potential undervaluation, enhancing the stock’s appeal.

More about Valaris

Valaris Limited operates in the offshore drilling industry, providing drilling services through its fleet of drillships, semisubmersibles, and jackups. The company focuses on both harsh and benign environments, catering to major oil and gas companies worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,613,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.6B

