Vala Inc. Rebrands with New Name and Identity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from 51 Credit Card Inc. ( (HK:2051) ).

Vala Inc. has officially changed its name from 51 Credit Card Inc., reflecting a strategic rebranding effort. This change includes a new company logo and website, as well as updated stock short names on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective August 8, 2025. The company’s stock code remains unchanged, and these updates signify a shift in corporate identity, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder perception.

More about 51 Credit Card Inc.

Vala Inc., formerly known as 51 Credit Card Inc., operates within the financial services industry. The company was originally focused on credit card management services, but has recently undergone a rebranding, changing its name and associated branding elements.

Average Trading Volume: 2,213,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$643.8M

See more data about 2051 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue