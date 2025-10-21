Val-d’Or Mining Launches Drilling Program at Baden Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation ( (TSE:VZZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation has initiated a maiden diamond drilling program on the Baden Prospect in Ontario, under an option agreement with Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. This program aims to explore historical gold showings and test for additional mineralized zones. Eldorado Gold can earn up to an 80% interest in the property through significant expenditures and assessments, potentially impacting Val-d’Or’s operations and positioning in the mining industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VZZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VZZ is a Neutral.

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation exhibits significant financial performance issues with sustained losses and negative cash flow. The balance sheet provides some stability with low leverage, but the financial risks are high. Technical analysis presents a neutral outlook, while valuation remains difficult due to negative earnings. The absence of recent corporate events or earnings guidance leaves a gap in forward-looking insights.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VZZ stock, click here.

More about Val-d’Or Mining Corporation

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource company engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, primarily located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. The company focuses on a diverse range of mineral commodities, including gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE, and industrial and energy minerals. Val-d’Or Mining specializes in early-stage exploration and seeks partnerships for advanced exploration projects.

Average Trading Volume: 47,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.51M

For an in-depth examination of VZZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue