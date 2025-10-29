Vaibhav Global Announces Financial Results, Dividend, and Leadership Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ).

Vaibhav Global Limited’s board meeting on October 29, 2025, resulted in the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. Additionally, the board declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with a record date set for November 6, 2025. The company also designated Mr. Sabaresh Kumar as a Senior Management Personnel, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its leadership team and aligning talent with business growth.

More about Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Limited operates in the retail industry, specializing in the sale of fashion jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle products. The company focuses on providing affordable luxury to its customers through its various sales channels, including television shopping networks and online platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 24,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 39.93B INR

