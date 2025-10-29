Vaibhav Global Announces Financial Results and Leadership Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ) has provided an update.

Vaibhav Global Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, and declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. Additionally, the company has designated Mr. Sabaresh Kumar as Group Chief Human Resources Officer, highlighting its commitment to enhancing leadership and aligning talent with business growth.

Vaibhav Global Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of fashion jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle products. The company is headquartered in Jaipur, India, and is known for its home shopping and e-commerce platforms that cater to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 24,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 39.93B INR

