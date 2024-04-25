Vaalco Energy Q1 Earnings Call Announced

Vaalco Energy (EGY) has released an update.

Vaalco Energy Inc. has scheduled its first quarter 2024 earnings release and accompanying conference call for early May, with the release set for May 7, 2024, after NYSE trading hours, and the call on the following morning. The call will be accessible via toll-free numbers for both US and UK participants, as well as a webcast on the company’s website. Vaalco Energy, a Houston-based independent energy company, operates a varied portfolio in several countries, including Gabon, Egypt, and Canada.

