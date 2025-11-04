V2X, Inc. Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Growth

V2x, Inc. ( (VVX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information V2x, Inc. presented to its investors.

V2X, Inc. is a company that integrates physical and digital environments to enhance mission readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security across national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. In its latest earnings report, V2X announced record revenue of $1.17 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking an 8% increase year-over-year. The company also reported a net income of $24.6 million and an adjusted net income of $43.7 million, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $85.2 million with a margin of 7.3%, and a diluted EPS of $0.77, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.37, up 6% year-over-year. V2X also repurchased $10 million of shares and completed the acquisition of a specialized intelligence business, expanding its addressable market. The company secured significant contracts, including a $425 million deal to modernize F-16 cockpit displays for the U.S. Air Force.

V2X’s strategic initiatives are focused on innovation and partnerships in AI and smart readiness, aiming to position the company as a leader in data-enabled mission solutions. The company has raised its guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS for 2025, though it has lowered its adjusted operating cash flow guidance due to potential temporary delays in collections.

Looking ahead, V2X management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, driven by continued demand for its mission readiness solutions and strategic acquisitions. The company is committed to advancing its capabilities and expanding its market presence through innovation and strategic partnerships.

