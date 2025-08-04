V2 Retail Limited Releases Q1 FY 2025-26 Earnings Call Transcript

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

V2 Retail Limited ( (IN:V2RETAIL) ) has issued an update.

V2 Retail Limited has released the transcript of its Q1 and FY 2025-26 earnings call, which was conducted digitally with analysts and investors. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, and the transcript will be made available on the company’s website, reflecting its commitment to transparency and investor relations.

More about V2 Retail Limited

V2 Retail Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on offering a wide range of consumer products. The company is known for its retail stores that provide various merchandise, catering to the needs of diverse customer segments.

Average Trading Volume: 5,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 61.17B INR

