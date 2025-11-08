V-Mart Retail Announces Resignation of Senior Management Personnel

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from V-Mart Retail Ltd ( (IN:VMART) ) is now available.

V-Mart Retail Ltd has announced the resignation of Mr. Syed Ali Athar, the Vice President of Skill Development & Training, effective from the close of business on November 08, 2025. This change in senior management is part of Mr. Athar’s decision to pursue personal opportunities, and it may impact the company’s training and development strategies moving forward.

More about V-Mart Retail Ltd

V-Mart Retail Ltd is a prominent player in the retail industry, focusing on providing affordable fashion and lifestyle products to consumers across India. The company operates a chain of retail stores offering a variety of clothing, accessories, and household items, primarily targeting the value-conscious segment of the market.

Average Trading Volume: 18,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 65.97B INR

See more data about VMART stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue