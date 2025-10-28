UTime Limited Unveils Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Monitoring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UTime ( (WTO) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, UTime Limited announced the launch of a new smartwatch featuring integrated blood pressure monitoring functionality, marking a significant expansion of its product portfolio in the health technology sector. This innovative product, which utilizes the Oscillo metric method and includes a micro air pump and high-precision pressure sensor, has received the China NMPA Class II Medical Device Registration Certificate. The smartwatch also offers additional health data features such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep analysis, and sports mode tracking. This launch underscores UTime’s commitment to meeting the increasing consumer demand for health management solutions.

UTime Limited, operating under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, is a global technology company involved in the design, development, production, sales, and brand operation of mobile devices. The company is focused on providing cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base both in China and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,668,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.88M

