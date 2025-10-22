USPACE Technology Group Proposes Name Change to Align with Strategic Goals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) has issued an announcement.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to consider a special resolution for changing its name to China Strategic Technology Group Limited. This proposed name change, subject to approval by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, reflects a strategic repositioning of the company. The change aims to enhance the company’s brand identity and align with its future business direction, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder engagement.

