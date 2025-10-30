USP Group Limited Expands and Secures Trademark for Regional Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

USP Group Limited ( (SG:BRS) ) has shared an update.

USP Group Limited’s subsidiary, Supratechnic (M) Sdn Bhd, has expanded its operations by incorporating a new subsidiary in Singapore, Supratechnic (S) Pte Ltd, focusing on machinery and equipment wholesale. Additionally, the company has secured trademark registration for ‘Supratechnic,’ enhancing its brand protection across several regions, which could strengthen its market position in marine electronics and transport services.

USP Group Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates under judicial management and is involved in the wholesale of machinery and equipment, including marine products.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$3.79M

