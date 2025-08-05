USHIO INC. Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ushio ( (JP:6925) ) just unveiled an announcement.

USHIO INC. has announced a decision to repurchase up to 15,000,000 of its own shares, representing 17.04% of its outstanding shares, to enhance capital efficiency and implement a more agile capital policy. This move, involving a maximum expenditure of 20 billion yen, is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and optimizing the capital structure.

More about Ushio

USHIO INC. operates in the technology and electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of light sources and related equipment. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the field of lighting and optical technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 229,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.6B

