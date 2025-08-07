User Local, Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

User Local, Inc. ( (JP:3984) ) has shared an update.

User Local, Inc. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company experienced a 17.3% rise in net sales and a 20.6% increase in profit, reflecting strong operational performance. The financial position remains robust with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and the company has announced an increase in annual dividends, indicating confidence in future growth. The earnings forecast for the next fiscal year anticipates continued growth in sales and profits, suggesting positive prospects for stakeholders.

More about User Local, Inc.

User Local, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance digital experiences, catering to a diverse range of industries.

Average Trading Volume: 51,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.17B

For detailed information about 3984 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue