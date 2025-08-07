User Local, Inc. Achieves Record Sales and Profits in FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

User Local, Inc. ( (JP:3984) ) has provided an update.

User Local, Inc. reported record high net sales and profits for FY2025, with a 17.3% increase in net sales and a 14.1% rise in operating profits year-on-year. The company has surpassed 5,000 contracts and is seeing strong performance from its generative AI services. Looking ahead, User Local aims to continue its growth by enhancing its R&D and sales capabilities, while also increasing shareholder returns with a higher dividend payout ratio and plans for interim dividends.

More about User Local, Inc.

User Local, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing generative AI platform services. The company is known for its innovative solutions, including the ‘UserLocal ChatAI’, and aims to expand its business by strengthening research and development as well as its sales structure.

Average Trading Volume: 51,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.17B

For detailed information about 3984 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue