USCB Financial Reports Record Q2 2025 Earnings

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (USCB) ) has provided an announcement.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. reported a record net income of $8.1 million for Q2 2025, with a fully diluted EPS of $0.40, marking an increase from $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company saw improvements in profitability ratios, with a net interest margin of 3.28% and a return on average equity of 14.29%. Total assets, loans, and deposits all showed significant growth compared to the previous year, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic capital management. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, emphasizing its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on USCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, USCB is a Outperform.

USCB Financial Holdings is positioned favorably with strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. Technical indicators show positive momentum, though caution is advised due to nearing overbought levels. Valuation metrics and corporate events further support the stock’s attractiveness, making it a solid choice for investors seeking growth with moderate risk.

More about USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, Florida. The bank offers a wide range of financial products and services and is involved with various community organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 26,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $361.1M

