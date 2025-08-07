US Physical Therapy Reports Record Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from US Physical Therapy ( (USPH) ).

On August 6, 2025, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. reported record results for the second quarter of 2025, with significant increases in patient visits and revenue. The company saw a 21.4% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $26.9 million and a 17.3% increase in total revenue to $168.3 million, driven by higher patient visits and strategic acquisitions. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong operational performance and growth in its injury prevention business.

The most recent analyst rating on (USPH) stock is a Buy with a $115.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on US Physical Therapy stock, see the USPH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on USPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, USPH is a Neutral.

US Physical Therapy’s overall stock score is primarily bolstered by its solid financial performance and positive corporate events, indicating a stable outlook. However, mixed technical indicators and a high P/E ratio suggest caution. The earnings call adds a positive outlook, hinting at potential growth despite some challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on USPH stock, click here.

More about US Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as a national provider of outpatient physical therapy clinics and industrial injury prevention services.

Average Trading Volume: 180,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.09B

For a thorough assessment of USPH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

